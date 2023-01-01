Menu
2009 Infiniti FX50

179,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2009 Infiniti FX50

2009 Infiniti FX50

AWD 4DR

2009 Infiniti FX50

AWD 4DR

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

179,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10052028
  • VIN: JNRBS18WX9M201475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 179,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Infinity FX50S Loaded Certified Financing 

 

Runs and drives great everything work, loaded car, certified and ready to go 

 

Milage 179,000 kms 

 

Automatic 

 

AWD 

 

V8 5.0 L engine 

 

See carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=8zEuI8syVMmOMF9Lcyn5ysKORhhT3tVr#accident-damage-section

 

Fully loaded: cooling and heated seats, sunroof, navigation, 360 back up camera, touchscreen, bluetooth, heated steering, climate control and many more. 

 

Fresh tires and new brake pads 

 

Sold certified 

 

Financing is available for everyone! 

 

Price is $11,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options: 

 

Oil Change - $129 

 

Rust Proofing - $199

 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):  

3-months/5K KMS - $379

6-months/10K KMS - $599

12 Months/20K KMS - $939

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399

36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

 

READ IMPORTANT: 

 

This car is available for viewing anytime at

 

 

 

 

529 Speers road Oakville

 

between 9 am to 6 pm Monday to Fri and Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm.

 

 

 

Test drives are availble BY APPOINTMENT ONLY after viewing the car in the showroom and liking it. 

 

Call Rus for Inquires +1 647 572 8479 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

647-374-XXXX

(click to show)

647-374-4006

