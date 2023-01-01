$11,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Infiniti FX50
AWD 4DR
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,999
- Listing ID: 10052028
- VIN: JNRBS18WX9M201475
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 179,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Infinity FX50S Loaded Certified Financing
Runs and drives great everything work, loaded car, certified and ready to go
Milage 179,000 kms
Automatic
AWD
V8 5.0 L engine
See carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=8zEuI8syVMmOMF9Lcyn5ysKORhhT3tVr#accident-damage-section
Fully loaded: cooling and heated seats, sunroof, navigation, 360 back up camera, touchscreen, bluetooth, heated steering, climate control and many more.
Fresh tires and new brake pads
Sold certified
Financing is available for everyone!
Price is $11,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at
529 Speers road Oakville
between 9 am to 6 pm Monday to Fri and Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm.
Test drives are availble BY APPOINTMENT ONLY after viewing the car in the showroom and liking it.
Call Rus for Inquires +1 647 572 8479
Vehicle Features
