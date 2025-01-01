$14,990+ tax & licensing
2009 Infiniti G37
Convertible | S
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$14,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 166,200 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR SALE: 2009 Infiniti G37 S Convertible – Only 166,200 KM – Stunning Red!
Turn heads and feel the wind in your hair with this beautiful red 2009 Infiniti G37 Convertible – a true blend of luxury, performance, and open-air freedom. With just 166,200 km, this well-maintained beauty is ready to hit the road in style.
🔥 Key Features:
3.7L V6 Engine – Smooth, powerful, and responsive with 325 hp for an exhilarating drive
7-Speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters for sporty control
Power Retractable Hardtop – Enjoy the best of both worlds: a sleek coupe look and instant drop-top fun
Premium Leather Interior – Luxurious, heated front seats that keep you comfortable year-round
Dual-Zone Climate Control – Personalized comfort for driver and passenger
BOSE Premium Sound System – Crisp, immersive audio for every journey
Bluetooth Connectivity & Navigation – Stay connected and on track
Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start – Convenience at your fingertips
18” Alloy Wheels – Sporty, stylish, and ready for the road
Xenon HID Headlights – Bright, clear visibility and a modern look
Clean Title & No Accidents
💎 This Infiniti isn't just a car – it's a statement. The deep red paint shimmers in the sunlight, and the coupe-convertible design gives you the best of both luxury and sport. Whether you're carving through winding roads or cruising through the city, this G37 delivers a driving experience that never gets old.
✅ Priced to sell – serious inquiries only. Don’t miss your chance to own a well-maintained, low-km, head-turning convertible just in time for summer!
Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.
What’s Included with Certification:
- The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
- A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
- The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.
At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!
Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.
Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2
(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)
More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
