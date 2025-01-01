Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class= data-start=89 data-end=166><strong data-start=89 data-end=166>FOR SALE: 2009 Infiniti G37 S Convertible – Only 166,200 KM – Stunning Red!</strong></p><p class= data-start=168 data-end=417>Turn heads and feel the wind in your hair with this <strong data-start=220 data-end=267>beautiful red 2009 Infiniti G37 Convertible</strong> – a true blend of luxury, performance, and open-air freedom. With just <strong data-start=339 data-end=353>166,200 km</strong>, this well-maintained beauty is ready to hit the road in style.</p><p class= data-start=419 data-end=439>🔥 <strong data-start=422 data-end=439>Key Features:</strong></p><ul data-start=441 data-end=1310><li class= data-start=441 data-end=536><p class= data-start=443 data-end=536><strong data-start=443 data-end=461>3.7L V6 Engine</strong> – Smooth, powerful, and responsive with 325 hp for an exhilarating drive</p></li><li class= data-start=537 data-end=615><p class= data-start=539 data-end=615><strong data-start=539 data-end=573>7-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong> with paddle shifters for sporty control</p></li><li class= data-start=616 data-end=726><p class= data-start=618 data-end=726><strong data-start=618 data-end=647>Power Retractable Hardtop</strong> – Enjoy the best of both worlds: a sleek coupe look and instant drop-top fun</p></li><li class= data-start=727 data-end=828><p class= data-start=729 data-end=828><strong data-start=729 data-end=757>Premium Leather Interior</strong> – Luxurious, heated front seats that keep you comfortable year-round</p></li><li class= data-start=829 data-end=910><p class= data-start=831 data-end=910><strong data-start=831 data-end=860>Dual-Zone Climate Control</strong> – Personalized comfort for driver and passenger</p></li><li class= data-start=911 data-end=987><p class= data-start=913 data-end=987><strong data-start=913 data-end=942>BOSE Premium Sound System</strong> – Crisp, immersive audio for every journey</p></li><li class= data-start=988 data-end=1061><p class= data-start=990 data-end=1061><strong data-start=990 data-end=1029>Bluetooth Connectivity & Navigation</strong> – Stay connected and on track</p></li><li class= data-start=1062 data-end=1136><p class= data-start=1064 data-end=1136><strong data-start=1064 data-end=1101>Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start</strong> – Convenience at your fingertips</p></li><li class= data-start=1137 data-end=1203><p class= data-start=1139 data-end=1203><strong data-start=1139 data-end=1159>18” Alloy Wheels</strong> – Sporty, stylish, and ready for the road</p></li><li class= data-start=1204 data-end=1277><p class= data-start=1206 data-end=1277><strong data-start=1206 data-end=1230>Xenon HID Headlights</strong> – Bright, clear visibility and a modern look</p></li><li class= data-start=1278 data-end=1310><p class= data-start=1280 data-end=1310><strong data-start=1280 data-end=1310>Clean Title & No Accidents</strong></p></li></ul><p class= data-start=1312 data-end=1627>💎 This Infiniti isnt just a car – its a <strong data-start=1355 data-end=1368>statement</strong>. The deep red paint shimmers in the sunlight, and the coupe-convertible design gives you the best of both luxury and sport. Whether youre carving through winding roads or cruising through the city, this G37 delivers a driving experience that never gets old.</p><p class= data-start=1629 data-end=1782>✅ Priced to sell – serious inquiries only. Don’t miss your chance to own a <strong data-start=1704 data-end=1757>well-maintained, low-km, head-turning convertible</strong> just in time for summer!</p><p><strong>Additional Certification Cost</strong>: The full certification cost for this vehicle is <strong>$790 + HST</strong>.</p><p><strong>What’s Included with Certification</strong>:</p><ul><li>The vehicle will be delivered with a <strong>valid safety certification</strong> and a <strong>36-day safety item warranty</strong> for your peace of mind.</li><li>A <strong>fresh oil change</strong> will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.</li><li>The vehicle will be <strong>professionally detailed</strong>, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.</li></ul><p>At <strong>Twin Oaks Auto</strong>, we are committed to providing a <strong>hassle-free car buying experience</strong>. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!</p><p><strong>Financing Options Available!</strong><br />Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.</p><p><strong>Contact Us Today</strong>:<br />📞 <strong>Call Us</strong>: 905-339-3330<br />📍 <strong>Location</strong>: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2</p><p><br />(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)</p><p><strong>More Information</strong>:<br />Visit our website at <strong><a href=http://www.twinoaksauto.com>TwinOaksAuto.com</a></strong> to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.</p><p> </p>

2009 Infiniti G37

166,200 KM

Details Description Features

$14,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Infiniti G37

Convertible | S

Watch This Vehicle
12517372

2009 Infiniti G37

Convertible | S

Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

  1. 1747063898
  2. 1747063897
  3. 1747063898
  4. 1747063898
  5. 1747063898
  6. 1747063898
  7. 1747063898
  8. 1747063898
  9. 1747063898
  10. 1747063899
  11. 1747063899
  12. 1747063899
  13. 1747063899
  14. 1747063899
  15. 1747063899
  16. 1747063899
Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $790

$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
166,200KM
Good Condition
VIN JNKCV66E39M721891

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 166,200 KM

Vehicle Description

FOR SALE: 2009 Infiniti G37 S Convertible – Only 166,200 KM – Stunning Red!

Turn heads and feel the wind in your hair with this beautiful red 2009 Infiniti G37 Convertible – a true blend of luxury, performance, and open-air freedom. With just 166,200 km, this well-maintained beauty is ready to hit the road in style.

🔥 Key Features:

  • 3.7L V6 Engine – Smooth, powerful, and responsive with 325 hp for an exhilarating drive

  • 7-Speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters for sporty control

  • Power Retractable Hardtop – Enjoy the best of both worlds: a sleek coupe look and instant drop-top fun

  • Premium Leather Interior – Luxurious, heated front seats that keep you comfortable year-round

  • Dual-Zone Climate Control – Personalized comfort for driver and passenger

  • BOSE Premium Sound System – Crisp, immersive audio for every journey

  • Bluetooth Connectivity & Navigation – Stay connected and on track

  • Keyless Entry & Push-Button Start – Convenience at your fingertips

  • 18” Alloy Wheels – Sporty, stylish, and ready for the road

  • Xenon HID Headlights – Bright, clear visibility and a modern look

  • Clean Title & No Accidents

💎 This Infiniti isn't just a car – it's a statement. The deep red paint shimmers in the sunlight, and the coupe-convertible design gives you the best of both luxury and sport. Whether you're carving through winding roads or cruising through the city, this G37 delivers a driving experience that never gets old.

✅ Priced to sell – serious inquiries only. Don’t miss your chance to own a well-maintained, low-km, head-turning convertible just in time for summer!

Additional Certification Cost: The full certification cost for this vehicle is $790 + HST.

What’s Included with Certification:

  • The vehicle will be delivered with a valid safety certification and a 36-day safety item warranty for your peace of mind.
  • A fresh oil change will be performed, and all fluids will be topped up.
  • The vehicle will be professionally detailed, ensuring it looks and feels like new when you pick it up.

At Twin Oaks Auto, we are committed to providing a hassle-free car buying experience. From your first inquiry to driving off in your new car, our goal is to get you on the road quickly and stress-free!

Financing Options Available!
Flexible financing options are available to suit your needs. Contact us for more details.

Contact Us Today:
📞 Call Us: 905-339-3330
📍 Location: 2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, Ontario, L6J 7Y2


(Conveniently located between Ford Drive and Winston Churchill Blvd.)

More Information:
Visit our website at TwinOaksAuto.com to view additional pictures, explore our inventory, and access CARFAX reports.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Convertible Hardtop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto

Used 2009 Mazda MAZDA3 GT for sale in Oakville, ON
2009 Mazda MAZDA3 GT 161,160 KM $4,888 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS 118,300 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium for sale in Oakville, ON
2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Premium 154,300 KM $9,990 + tax & lic

Email Twin Oaks Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Twin Oaks Auto

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-339-XXXX

(click to show)

905-339-3330

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,990

+ taxes & licensing

Twin Oaks Auto

905-339-3330

2009 Infiniti G37