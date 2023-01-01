$4,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Toronto Car Experts
647-374-4006
2009 Infiniti G37
2009 Infiniti G37
X
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
287,222KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9602299
- VIN: JNKCV61F39M364776
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 287,222 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives great, no mechanical issues
NO Accidents see carfax here https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=OAG0qcciZte8qKYyTK8ZZVsFB5ChJTWT
Milage 287,999 km
Automatic
3.7 L engine 6 cyl
AWD
Leather seats
Sunroof
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE!
Price: $4,999 (plus Hst and licensing). Certified!
Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)
To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.
To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Toronto Car Experts
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4