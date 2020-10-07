Menu
2009 Jeep Liberty

273,580 KM

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
sport 4wd

Location

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

273,580KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6042411
  • Stock #: 490
  • VIN: 1J8GN28K29W525727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 490
  • Mileage 273,580 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Jeep Liberty Sport 4WD

- $3499 + HST and Licensing 


This vehicle is not safety certified.


If not safety certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is as-is and deemed to be not drivable.


Ask about my cars for sale!


We take trade ins!


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Tilt Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Rear Defrost
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

