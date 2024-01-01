Menu
Fully open loan,

Taxes and licensing are extra HST 13% and Licensing will be extra.

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (for an additional $799/-)

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for trusting

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

2009 Lexus ES 350

130,535 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
2009 Lexus ES 350

4dr Sdn

2009 Lexus ES 350

4dr Sdn

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
130,535KM
VIN JTHBJ46G492319869

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,535 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan,

Taxes and licensing are extra HST 13% and Licensing will be extra.

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge, Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

FULL CERTIFICATION SAFETY INSPECTION (for an additional $799/-)

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

Thank you for trusting

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
woodgrain trim
Digital clock
Rear Reading Lamps
Door Map Pockets
glove box
Rear window defroster w/timer
Cigarette lighter
Retained accessory pwr
Carpeted floor mats
Lockable glove box
Rear heater ducts
Front & rear cupholders
Side window defoggers
Dual illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Passenger assist grips
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Front centre console box
Front seat back pockets
Pwr windows w/auto up/down
3-spoke leather-wrapped pwr tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls
HomeLink universal transceiver
Auxiliary pwr outlets
Electrochromic rearview mirror w/digital compass
Illuminated entry w/fadeout

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Stainless steel exhaust
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
Progressive-rate pwr rack & pinion steering
HD battery
Pwr ventilated front & solid rear disc brakes
Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Adjustable B-pillar shoulder belt anchors
Child protector rear door locks
Front & rear side curtain airbags
Driver & front passenger airbag Supplemental Restraint System (SRS)
All-position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
Driver & front passenger knee airbags
Front & rear seat belt pre-tensioners & force limiters

Exterior

Fog Lamps
Body-coloured bumpers
P215/55R17 all-season tires
High solar energy absorbing tinted window glass
Full-size spare tire/wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Diversity antenna

Suspension

coil springs

Windows

Water repellent front door glass

Convenience

Projector style halogen headlamps w/light control system

Additional Features

Satellite Radio ready
coolant temp
low washer fluid
outside temp
low coolant level
CHROME EXTERIOR TRIM
Body-coloured electrochromic pwr heated mirrors
Chrome-finished door handles
LED illumination system
Rear seat-inc: trunk pass-through
Occupant classification sensor
driver footwell
sequential multi-mode shifter
dust
6-speed super electronically controlled automatic transmission -inc: OD
starter & alternator
3.5L DOHC DI 24-valve V6 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (VVT-i)
front passenger seat belt
low engine oil
pollen & deodorizing air filters
Optitron electronic analog gauges w/multi-function display -inc: tachometer
Warning lights -inc: low fuel
Lighting -inc: door courtesy
Front & rear MacPherson strut suspension -inc: gas struts
Dual-zone auto climate control system -inc: air filtration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Deals on Wheels Auto

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

2009 Lexus ES 350