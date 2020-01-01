Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Lexus IS 250

135,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CB&C Leasing Inc

(416)-303-7772

Contact Seller
2009 Lexus IS 250

2009 Lexus IS 250

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Lexus IS 250

Location

CB&C Leasing Inc

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

(416)-303-7772

Contact Seller

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.Certification and e-testing available for $595

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

135,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6281751
  • VIN: Jthck262195028058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 135,500 KM

Vehicle Description

 

On Location financing available / Same day approvals! 

 

Serving Ontario proudly for over 25 years. Established in 1992 locally, CB&C has been providing quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles in the GTA area. We have helped thousands of customers buy, sell and trade their vehicles. We would like to earn your business and add you to our already well established list of long term customers.

 

Our many years in business have helped us better understand the needs of our clients and provide them with the best reconditioned Pre-owned Luxury and Performance Vehicles. Facilitating brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Bmw, Audi, Maserati, Bentley and Porsche just to name a few, our inventory focuses on providing our customers with a unique quality, luxury vehicle for a fraction of the new sticker price.

 

View our full inventory at www.cbcauto.ca

 

CHECK OUT OUR OTHER GREAT DEALS AND WHAT PEOPLE HAVE TO SAY AT: https://business.google.com/reviews/l/15174215752991004236?hl=en

 

ALL TRADES WELCOME /// WE WILL PURCHASE $$$ YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON’T BUY OURS.

 

AS PER OMVIC REGULATIONS, VEHICLE IS NOT ROAD WORTHY, NOT CERTIFIED AND NOT E – TESTED, CERTIFICATION AND EMISSION IS AVAILABLE FOR $595.00

 

NO SURPRISE OR HIDDEN FEES! THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY!!

 

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday: 9AM- 8PM Saturday: 9AM-3PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CB&C Leasing Inc

2010 Subaru Forester...
 148,300 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2012 BMW 7 Series 75...
 87,600 KM
$20,995 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz G...
 239,700 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CB&C Leasing Inc

CB&C Leasing Inc

CB&C Leasing Inc

CB & C LEASING INC

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

Call Dealer

(416)-303-XXXX

(click to show)

(416)-303-7772

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory