2009 Lexus LX 570

<p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))</span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);> </span></strong><br></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, NO OFFERS PLEASE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>RUNS, DRIVES AND STOPS FINE </span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Verdana, sans-serif; color: rgb(58, 58, 58); background: white;>No hidden fees and <strong>no haggle pricing</strong> means you know exactly the great deal youre getting.</span><strong></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>WE HAVE TO LIST IT AS IS TO COMPLY WITH OMVICS RULES</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING.</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><strong><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$ </span></strong></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);> **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES. </span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>Office: 905-844-7100</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>Sam: 416-805-7500</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>Rob: 416-990-5016</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com <span> </span></span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);> </span><br></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 0px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 13px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and AS IS vehicles:</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=margin: 0in 0in 11px; font-size: 15px; font-family: Calibri, sans-serif; line-height: normal;><span style=font-size: 10px; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; color: rgb(62, 65, 79); background: rgb(249, 249, 249);>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1726190513497_547049572581324 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

512,104 KM

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Used
512,104KM
VIN JTJHY00W094033874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 512,104 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Roof Rack
Full-Size Spare Tire
Rear Step Bumper
CARGO LAMP
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PWR MOONROOF
Fog Lamps
LED Taillights
Chrome Grille
Intermittent rear window wiper w/washer
Automatic Headlamp System
Puddle Lamps
Illuminated running boards
Rain-sensing variable intermittent wipers w/de-icer

Safety

First Aid Kit
REAR SEAT SIDE AIRBAGS
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Child protector rear door locks
Front seat-mounted side airbags
All position 3-point lap & shoulder belts
Front seatbelt pretensioners & force limiters

Mechanical

Tool Kit
Lock-Up Torque Converter
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electronic throttle control system w/intelligence (ETCS-i)
4-wheel pwr ventilated disc brakes
Full-time 4-wheel drive
Acoustic control induction system (ACIS)

Interior

Integrated Garage Door Opener
Front & rear cup holders
Headlamp washers
Cargo Mat
Digital clock
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Rear window defroster w/timer
Cigarette lighter
Retained accessory pwr
Remote fuel lid release
Overhead sunglass storage
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Door courtesy lamps
Front seat back pockets
Carpeted front & rear floor mats
Multi-info display
Pwr windows -inc: auto-up/down

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Capability

Additional Features

Oil pressure
low washer fluid
door ajar
outside temp
water temp
memory
headlamps on
Roof-mounted satellite fin antenna
Leather door trim
Adjustable B pillar shoulder belt anchors
LED map lamps
Roof-mounted rear spoiler
Front centre console w/armrests
automatic transmission fluid warmer
front passenger seat belt
Rear side window privacy glass
Hard drive based navigation system w/backup camera
Pwr outlets -inc: 12V & 115V
5.7L DOHC SMPI 32-valve V8 engine -inc: dual variable valve timing w/intelligence (dual VVT-i)
Adaptive variable suspension (AVS) w/active height control system (AHC)
Engine & transfer case protector plates
Independent double wishbone front suspension w/lower torsion bars
P285/60R18 mud & snow tires
Progressive-rate pwr rack & pinion variable gear ratio steering (VGRS)
Rear 4-Link live axle suspension
Towing hitch w/7-pin wire harness
Dual-stage driver & passenger airbag supplemental restraint system (SRS)
Dual-stage driver & passenger knee airbags
Roll-sensing front/rear side curtain airbags
low engine oil
jam protection
Warning lights -inc: low fuel
Instrumentation -inc: electroluminescent gauges
Projector Style Low Beam Headlamps
Adaptive front lighting system -inc: halogen headlamps
Body-coloured electrochromic pwr folding heated mirrors -inc: auto-reverse tilt-down
tachometer voltmeter
8 LCD display monitor system
Lighting -inc: front footwell lamps
6-speed sequential-shift automatic transmission w/OD -inc: transmission cooler

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
