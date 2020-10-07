Menu
2009 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

301,676 KM

$4,799

+ tax & licensing
$4,799

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

E320 BLUETEC Sedan

E320 BLUETEC Sedan

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

$4,799

+ taxes & licensing

301,676KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6042408
  • Stock #: 489
  • VIN: WDBUF22X59B366039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 301,676 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Mercedes-Benz E320 Bluetech

- $4799 + HST and Licensing 

- Turbo Diesel


This vehicle is not safety certified.


If not safety certified then as per OMVIC regulations the vehicle is as-is and deemed to be not drivable.


Ask about my cars for sale!


We take trade ins!


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Memory Seats
Wood Trim Interior
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

