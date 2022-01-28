$7,500+ tax & licensing
2009 Nissan Cube
5dr AUTO 1 OWNER GAS SAVER SAFETY CERTIFIED
Rosa Auto Sales
1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8257842
- VIN: JN8AZ28R19T111732
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 175,350 KM
Vehicle Description
PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY
Finance available SOME CONDITIONS APPLY
AUTO 5DR HATCH BACK LOW KM ONLY 175300 KM ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENT,GAS SAVER LOADED POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
SILVER EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR
SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST
CLEAN CAR FAX ONE OWNER no accident car fax verified and aviable AT NO EXTRA COST
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=7n9Sm43aqFdMNpNxDHPC%2B%2Bvl3%2FSXb7WP
THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,
WE HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER
JUST COPY AND PASTE
WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA
Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER
