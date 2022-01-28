Menu
2009 Nissan Cube

175,350 KM

Details Description Features

$7,500

+ tax & licensing
$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

Rosa Auto Sales

905-337-9339

2009 Nissan Cube

2009 Nissan Cube

5dr AUTO 1 OWNER GAS SAVER SAFETY CERTIFIED

2009 Nissan Cube

5dr AUTO 1 OWNER GAS SAVER SAFETY CERTIFIED

Location

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-337-9339

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,500

+ taxes & licensing

175,350KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8257842
  VIN: JN8AZ28R19T111732

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 175,350 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL/ TEXT ROSA AUTO SALES @ 905 337 9339 FOR ANY INQUIRY

Finance available   SOME CONDITIONS APPLY

AUTO 5DR HATCH BACK LOW KM ONLY 175300  KM ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENT,GAS SAVER LOADED POWER WINDOWS,POWER LOCKS, POWER MIRRORS,  A/C, CRUIZE CONTROL,

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

SILVER  EXTERIOR ON BLACK INTERIOR

SAFETY CERTIFED AT NO EXTRA COST

CLEAN CAR FAX ONE OWNER no accident car fax  verified and aviable  AT NO EXTRA COST

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=7n9Sm43aqFdMNpNxDHPC%2B%2Bvl3%2FSXb7WP

THIS UNIT IS LOCATED AT 646 FOURTH LINE OAKVILLE, ON L6L5B2,

WE  HAVE TWO STORES IN OAKVILLE TO SERVE YOU BETTER

JUST COPY AND PASTE

WWW.ROSAAUTO.CA

Open daily from 9Am to 6Pm Sunday we ARE CLOSED

WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBER

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Cargo shade
Wheel Covers

Rosa Auto Sales

Rosa Auto Sales

1071 Speers Rd., Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

