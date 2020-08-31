Menu
2009 Nissan Murano

274,326 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

2009 Nissan Murano

2009 Nissan Murano

LE AWD

2009 Nissan Murano

LE AWD

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

274,326KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5745768
  Stock #: 450
  VIN: JN8AZ18W49W206087

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 450
  • Mileage 274,326 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Nissan Murano LE AWD

- $4999 + HST and Licensing 


This vehicle is safety certified.


Carfax: 


https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=6TTQlrYXxfsix5iT8L5l4ZJifBwN4TaI


Ask about my cars for sale!


We take Trade ins!


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Rain Sensing Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Wood Trim Interior
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

