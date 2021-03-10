+ taxes & licensing
647-542-7562
1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
647-542-7562
+ taxes & licensing
COVID-19 Update:We want to assure our customers that we are deemed ESSENTIAL AND REMAIN OPEN in stage 2 of COVID-19 Ontario lockdown by APPOINTMENT AND ONLINE BASIS for the protection of our customers and staff. Our dealership premises have been thoroughly sanitized.2009 Nissan Murano S AWD Automatic :~ CERTIFIED~ 3 YEAR WARRANTY ~ LEATHER SEATS* Automatic transmission- CARFAX VERIFIED* Sun roof* Leather Seats* Heated seats* Alloy rims* Bluetooth* Aux Input* Keyless Entry* AC* Cruise Control* Power seats* Power Windows* Power Mirrors* Traction controlWHAT YOU GET :- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)- FREE OIL CHANGE- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILINGThis vehicle comes certified. Taxes & Licensing are extra. No hidden fees No Surprises.$6450(Including Full Certification) +hst +licensingUCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.comContact : 6475427562Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.www.unitedmotorz.com1071 Speers road Oakville, L6L 2X5 #1F---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5