$5,999+ tax & licensing
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
365-292-5622
2009 Nissan Murano
Location
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9
365-292-5622
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
340,904KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9966887
- VIN: JN8AZ18W59W140052
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 340,904 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
