2009 Nissan Murano

340,904 KM

Details Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

365-292-5622

2009 Nissan Murano

2009 Nissan Murano

2009 Nissan Murano

Location

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-5622

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

340,904KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9966887
  • VIN: JN8AZ18W59W140052

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 340,904 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-XXXX

365-292-5622

