2009 Nissan Sentra
2.0
Location
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9
365-292-5622
Sale
$1,500
+ taxes & licensing
Used
266,277KM
VIN 3N1AB61E89L677960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 266,277 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9
