2009 Nissan Sentra

266,277 KM

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Nissan Sentra

2.0

12848327

2009 Nissan Sentra

2.0

Location

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-5622

  11. 1754920577838
Sale

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
266,277KM
VIN 3N1AB61E89L677960

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 266,277 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Used 2009 Nissan Sentra 2.0 for sale in Oakville, ON
2009 Nissan Sentra 2.0 266,277 KM $1,500 + tax & lic
We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9

365-292-5622

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing>

We Care Lube and Auto Sales Inc

365-292-5622

2009 Nissan Sentra