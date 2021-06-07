Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Nissan Versa

142,160 KM

Details Description

$3,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

Contact Seller
2009 Nissan Versa

2009 Nissan Versa

1.8 S ~ ONE OWNER~

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Nissan Versa

1.8 S ~ ONE OWNER~

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

647-542-7562

  1. 7336433
  2. 7336433
  3. 7336433
  4. 7336433
  5. 7336433
  6. 7336433
  7. 7336433
  8. 7336433
  9. 7336433
  10. 7336433
  11. 7336433
  12. 7336433
  13. 7336433
  14. 7336433
  15. 7336433
  16. 7336433
  17. 7336433
  18. 7336433
  19. 7336433
  20. 7336433
Contact Seller

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

142,160KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7336433
  • Stock #: fk349
  • VIN: 3N1BC13E09L454703

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ice Metallic
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # fk349
  • Mileage 142,160 KM

Vehicle Description

COVID-19 Update: We want to assure our customers that we are deemed ESSENTIAL AND REMAIN OPEN in COVID-19 Ontario lockdown by APPOINTMENT AND ONLINE BASIS for the protection of our customers and staff. Our dealership premises have been thoroughly sanitized. We offer FREE delivery for all of our vehicles purchased within 100km radius of us. Buy from the comfort of your home and buy online!2009 Nissan Versa 1.8S Hatchback Automatic: ~ ONE OWNER~* Automatic transmission* ONE OWNER vehicle- CARFAX VERIFIED* Aux Input* Keyless Entry* Cruise Control* AC* Power Windows* Power Mirrors* Traction control- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING- FREE OIL CHANGE- Extended Warranty Available on every vehicle- This vehicle can be certified for an additional $699, if not certified then as per omvic regulations the vehicle is deemed to be not derivable, not e-tested, not certified.$3950+hst+licensingUCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.comContact : 6475427562Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.www.unitedmotorz.com1071 Speers road Oakville, L6L 2X5 #1F---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

2007 GMC Sierra 1500...
 256,518 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic
2007 Infiniti G35 Se...
 239,342 KM
$4,450 + tax & lic
2009 Ford Escape XLT...
 167,937 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic

Email Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

1071 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

647-542-XXXX

(click to show)

647-542-7562

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory