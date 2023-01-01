$6,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
647-374-4006
2009 Subaru Forester
2.5X
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10280703
- VIN: JF2SH636X9H739316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 174,250 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Subaru Forester 2.5X AWD Premium Certified Financing Available
Runs and drives great, comes certified and ready to go.
Premium Package
174,250 kms
Automatic
VIN JF2SH636X9H739316
NO ACCIDENTS
Panoramic sunroof. A/C blows cold.
2.5 L 4 cyl engine
AWD
New tires & new brakes
See carfax here: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=w%2BYlSCELSfoxTajBTyN3Vo1YvCKQ7waR
Certified and ready to go
Price is $6,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9
