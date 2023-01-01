Menu
2009 Subaru Forester

174,250 KM

Details

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2009 Subaru Forester

2009 Subaru Forester

2.5X

2009 Subaru Forester

2.5X

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

174,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10280703
  • VIN: JF2SH636X9H739316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 174,250 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Subaru Forester 2.5X AWD Premium Certified Financing Available

 

Runs and drives great, comes certified and ready to go. 

 

Premium Package

 

174,250 kms 

 

Automatic 

 

VIN JF2SH636X9H739316

 

NO ACCIDENTS

 

Panoramic sunroof. A/C blows cold.

 

2.5 L 4 cyl engine 

 

AWD 

 

New tires & new brakes

 

See carfax here: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=w%2BYlSCELSfoxTajBTyN3Vo1YvCKQ7waR

 

Certified and ready to go 

 

Price is $6,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified! 

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options: 

Oil Change - $129 

Rust Proofing - $199 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield): 

3-months/5K KMS - $379 

6-months/10K KMS - $599 

12 Months/20K KMS - $939 

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399 

36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!

 

READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat. 

 

Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-XXXX

647-374-4006

