2009 Subaru Tribeca

203,027 KM

Details Description Features

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

2009 Subaru Tribeca

2009 Subaru Tribeca

Limited 7-Passenger

2009 Subaru Tribeca

Limited 7-Passenger

Location

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

203,027KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6834971
  • Stock #: 609
  • VIN: 4S4WX99D294406749

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 609
  • Mileage 203,027 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Subaru Tribeca Limited

- $4499 + HST and Licensing 

- 7 Passenger


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!



This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

