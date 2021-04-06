2009 Subaru Tribeca

$4,499 + taxes & licensing 2 0 3 , 0 2 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 6834971

6834971 Stock #: 609

609 VIN: 4S4WX99D294406749

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 203,027 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Door Locks Convenience Cruise Control Steering Wheel Controls Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Exterior Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Trip Computer CD Changer Windows Sunroof Rear Defrost Seating Leather Interior Memory Seats HEATED FRONT SEATS Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

