Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Toyota Camry

220,899 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Camry

2009 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Camry

4dr Sdn

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

  1. 1696706252
  2. 1696706254
  3. 1696706256
  4. 1696706258
  5. 1696706259
  6. 1696706261
  7. 1696706262
  8. 1696706263
  9. 1696706265
  10. 1696706266
  11. 1696706268
  12. 1696706270
  13. 1696706271
  14. 1696706273
  15. 1696706274
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
220,899KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10520385
  • Stock #: 6590
  • VIN: 4T1BB46K19U080199

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey Cloth
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 220,899 KM

Vehicle Description

*** VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)***

We are Located ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH 24,000 KMS) POWER TRAIN WARRANTY $1000 PER CLAIM UPTO PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

*CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES.

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Vehicle Features

Packages

HYBRID/SUNROOF/BLUE TOOTH

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Oakville Autos

2011 Volkswagen Jett...
 279,758 KM
$4,495 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic LX,...
 235,212 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2011 Mercedes-Benz C...
 140,612 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oakville Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-7100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory