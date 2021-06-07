+ taxes & licensing
Finished in Magnetic Grey Metallic on a Beige Leather interior, this 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid offers reliability, practicality and efficiency in one cohesive package! Comes equipped with the following options:
- Information Display with ECO Drive Level, Hybrid System Energy Flow, External Temperature, Fuel Economy, Driving Range
- Adjustable Power Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support
- Multi-function Remote Keyless Entry System (Lock, Unlock, Trunk Release, Panic)
- Cruise Control
- Day/Night Rearview Mirror
- Power Tilt / Slide Moonroof with Sliding Sunshade
- Power Windows and Door Locks
- Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist
- Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) with Traction Control (TRAC)
- Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS)
- Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management (VDIM)
- Daytime Running Lights (DRL)
Built to the exceptional standards of Toyota, this one owner sedan is ready for a new home. Comes safety certified and CarFax verified included in the price plus HST and licensing.
We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine. See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward
As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.
