2009 Toyota Camry

107,660 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
Shift Motors

905-901-4613

HYBRID MOONROOF, DRIVES WONDERFULLY

Location

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

905-901-4613

107,660KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7324388
  • Stock #: 1-20-190A
  • VIN: 4T1BB46K19U082907

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 107,660 KM

Vehicle Description

Finished in Magnetic Grey Metallic on a Beige Leather interior, this 2009 Toyota Camry Hybrid offers reliability, practicality and efficiency in one cohesive package! Comes equipped with the following options:

- Information Display with ECO Drive Level, Hybrid System Energy Flow, External Temperature, Fuel Economy, Driving Range

- Adjustable Power Driver's Seat with Lumbar Support

- Multi-function Remote Keyless Entry System (Lock, Unlock, Trunk Release, Panic)

- Cruise Control

- Day/Night Rearview Mirror

- Power Tilt / Slide Moonroof with Sliding Sunshade

- Power Windows and Door Locks

- Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist

- Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) with Traction Control (TRAC)

- Tire Pressure Monitor System (TPMS)

- Vehicle Dynamics Integrated Management (VDIM)

- Daytime Running Lights (DRL)

Built to the exceptional standards of Toyota, this one owner sedan is ready for a new home. Comes safety certified and CarFax verified included in the price plus HST and licensing. 

We are honoured to have been rated as one of the Top Independent Dealers in Canada by Automotive Remarketing Magazine.  See the article here: bit.ly/cdntopdealeraward

As a niche market dealer who specializes in Tesla and other Electric Vehicles, with most of our team having previously worked at Tesla, rest assured we are fully equipped to provide you the guidance and knowledge needed to navigate the Electric Vehicle Revolution and always strive to have the largest selection, best quality and most competitively priced cars.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Dual Power Seats
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Shift Motors

Shift Motors

1151 South Service Rd W, Oakville, ON L6L 6K4

