2009 Toyota Corolla

202,142 KM

Details Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Used
202,142KM
VIN 2T1BU40E19C006831

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 202,142 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Front ventilated disc & rear drum brakes
1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Sound insulating engine cover
Front independent Macpherson gas strut suspension w/coil springs
Rear torsion beam suspension w/coil springs

Interior

Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Fadeout dome lamp
accessory pwr outlet
Front & rear assist grips
Upper & lower glove box
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Cargo area side storage compartments
Centre console storage pockets
Driver & front passenger closing door pockets & map pockets
Driver coin case compartment
Front & rear door bottle holders
Full fabric seat trim
Rear folding 60/40 split bench seat w/vertical headrest adjustment
Retractable coat hooks

Exterior

Halogen Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Folding pwr heated body-coloured mirrors
Tinted glass w/acoustic windshield glass

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
seat belt
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front & rear side curtain air bags
Front seat belt pretensioners
3-point lap & shoulder belts for all seating positions
Active front head rests w/whiplash protection
Dual-stage driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger status indicator
Front side air bags
Rear outboard seat belt comfort guides

Media / Nav / Comm

Glass imprinted antenna -inc: XM satellite antenna w/prewiring

Seating

Front bucket seats -inc: seat recline

Additional Features

door ajar
force limiters
headlamps on
vertical headrest adjustment
driver seat vertical adjustment
Warnings -inc: low fuel
oil & washer fluid
B-pillar adjustment

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

