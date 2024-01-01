$6,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Corolla
4dr Sdn SE
Location
Oakville Autos
595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
202,142KM
VIN 2T1BU40E19C006831
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 202,142 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Stainless Steel exhaust system
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Front ventilated disc & rear drum brakes
1.8L DOHC 16-valve dual VVT-i I4 engine
Sound insulating engine cover
Front independent Macpherson gas strut suspension w/coil springs
Rear torsion beam suspension w/coil springs
Interior
Front & rear cup holders
Digital clock
Illuminated Entry
Engine Immobilizer
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Carpeted floor mats
Driver footrest
Fadeout dome lamp
accessory pwr outlet
Front & rear assist grips
Upper & lower glove box
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Cargo area side storage compartments
Centre console storage pockets
Driver & front passenger closing door pockets & map pockets
Driver coin case compartment
Front & rear door bottle holders
Full fabric seat trim
Rear folding 60/40 split bench seat w/vertical headrest adjustment
Retractable coat hooks
Exterior
Halogen Headlamps
Temporary spare tire
Folding pwr heated body-coloured mirrors
Tinted glass w/acoustic windshield glass
Safety
Child safety rear door locks
seat belt
Anchor points for child restraint seats
Front & rear side curtain air bags
Front seat belt pretensioners
3-point lap & shoulder belts for all seating positions
Active front head rests w/whiplash protection
Dual-stage driver & front passenger air bags w/passenger status indicator
Front side air bags
Rear outboard seat belt comfort guides
Media / Nav / Comm
Glass imprinted antenna -inc: XM satellite antenna w/prewiring
Seating
Front bucket seats -inc: seat recline
Additional Features
door ajar
force limiters
headlamps on
vertical headrest adjustment
driver seat vertical adjustment
Warnings -inc: low fuel
oil & washer fluid
B-pillar adjustment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2009 Toyota Corolla