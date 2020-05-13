Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Corolla

2009 Toyota Corolla

LE/NO ACCIDENTS

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Corolla

LE/NO ACCIDENTS

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 273,828KM
  • Used
  • As Is Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5020038
  • Stock #: 4231
  • VIN: 2T1BU40EX9C037690
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))

WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY,

YOU ARE WELCOME TO HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC.

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$

LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

JUST TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT.

 **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES. .

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam: 416-805-7500

Rob: 416-990-5016

Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com 595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE

“This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.”

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Locks
  • Keyless Start
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oakville Autos

2008 Toyota Yaris CE
 194,054 KM
$3,990 + tax & lic
2010 Pontiac Vibe VIBE
 297,227 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 81,664 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-7100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory