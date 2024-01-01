Menu
REALLY SHARP 2009 V6 RAV4 AWD SPORT!!! LOCAL TRADE IN!! STILL LOTS OF LIFE LEFT IN THIS CLASSIC!! CALL TODAY!

Get ready to conquer any adventure with this sleek and powerful 2009 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr V6 Sport, now available at Twin Oaks Auto! This silver beauty boasts a black leather interior, offering a comfortable and stylish ride. With its robust 6-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this RAV4 handles with ease whether youre navigating city streets or tackling off-road trails. The 159,000km on the odometer is a testament to its reliability and durability, proving that this Toyota is built to last.

This RAV4 is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power-adjustable seats, and a rearview camera for effortless parking. Stay warm and cozy during chilly drives with heated seats and mirrors. And when the sun shines, open the sunroof for a dose of fresh air and a breathtaking view.

Get ready to experience the ultimate in versatility and performance with this 2009 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr V6 Sport from Twin Oaks Auto. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and discover the adventure that awaits!

Sizzle Features:

Leather-Wrapped Luxury: Experience the comfort and style of premium leather seats.
All-Weather Confidence: Stay in control on any road with the power of 4-wheel drive.
Sun and Style: Enjoy the open-air feeling and increased visibility with a sunroof.
Heated Comfort: Stay warm and cozy during those colder months with heated seats and mirrors.
Rearview Clarity: Park with confidence thanks to the convenience of a rearview camera.

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WELL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

2009 Toyota RAV4

159,000 KM

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
Location

Twin Oaks Auto

2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-339-3330

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $690

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T3BK32VX9W006779

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,000 KM

Vehicle Description

REALLY SHARP 2009 V6 RAV4 AWD SPORT!!! LOCAL TRADE IN!! STILL LOTS OF LIFE LEFT IN THIS CLASSIC!! CALL TODAY!

 

Get ready to conquer any adventure with this sleek and powerful 2009 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr V6 Sport, now available at Twin Oaks Auto! This silver beauty boasts a black leather interior, offering a comfortable and stylish ride. With its robust 6-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this RAV4 handles with ease whether you're navigating city streets or tackling off-road trails. The 159,000km on the odometer is a testament to its reliability and durability, proving that this Toyota is built to last.

This RAV4 is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power-adjustable seats, and a rearview camera for effortless parking. Stay warm and cozy during chilly drives with heated seats and mirrors. And when the sun shines, open the sunroof for a dose of fresh air and a breathtaking view.

Get ready to experience the ultimate in versatility and performance with this 2009 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr V6 Sport from Twin Oaks Auto. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and discover the adventure that awaits!

Sizzle Features:

  • Leather-Wrapped Luxury: Experience the comfort and style of premium leather seats.
  • All-Weather Confidence: Stay in control on any road with the power of 4-wheel drive.
  • Sun and Style: Enjoy the open-air feeling and increased visibility with a sunroof.
  • Heated Comfort: Stay warm and cozy during those colder months with heated seats and mirrors.
  • Rearview Clarity: Park with confidence thanks to the convenience of a rearview camera.

THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!! 

Financing Options Available!

TO CALL US 905-339-3330 

We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2

PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS

TwinOaksAuto.Com

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

