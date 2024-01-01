$11,888+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota RAV4
4WD 4DR V6 SPORT
2009 Toyota RAV4
4WD 4DR V6 SPORT
Location
Twin Oaks Auto
2470 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3
905-339-3330
Advertised Unfit
$11,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,000 KM
Vehicle Description
REALLY SHARP 2009 V6 RAV4 AWD SPORT!!! LOCAL TRADE IN!! STILL LOTS OF LIFE LEFT IN THIS CLASSIC!! CALL TODAY!
Get ready to conquer any adventure with this sleek and powerful 2009 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr V6 Sport, now available at Twin Oaks Auto! This silver beauty boasts a black leather interior, offering a comfortable and stylish ride. With its robust 6-cylinder engine and automatic transmission, this RAV4 handles with ease whether you're navigating city streets or tackling off-road trails. The 159,000km on the odometer is a testament to its reliability and durability, proving that this Toyota is built to last.
This RAV4 is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. Enjoy the convenience of keyless entry, power-adjustable seats, and a rearview camera for effortless parking. Stay warm and cozy during chilly drives with heated seats and mirrors. And when the sun shines, open the sunroof for a dose of fresh air and a breathtaking view.
Get ready to experience the ultimate in versatility and performance with this 2009 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr V6 Sport from Twin Oaks Auto. Contact us today to schedule a test drive and discover the adventure that awaits!
Sizzle Features:
- Leather-Wrapped Luxury: Experience the comfort and style of premium leather seats.
- All-Weather Confidence: Stay in control on any road with the power of 4-wheel drive.
- Sun and Style: Enjoy the open-air feeling and increased visibility with a sunroof.
- Heated Comfort: Stay warm and cozy during those colder months with heated seats and mirrors.
- Rearview Clarity: Park with confidence thanks to the convenience of a rearview camera.
THE FULL CERTIFICATION COST OF THIS VEICHLE IS AN ADDITIONAL $690+HST. THE VEHICLE WILL COME WITH A FULL VAILD SAFETY AND 36 DAY SAFETY ITEM WARRANTY. THE OIL WILL BE CHANGED, ALL FLUIDS TOPPED UP AND FRESHLY DETAILED. WE AT TWIN OAKS AUTO STRIVE TO PROVIDE YOU A HASSLE FREE CAR BUYING EXPERIENCE! WE'LL HAVE YOU DOWN THE ROAD QUICKLY!!!
Financing Options Available!
TO CALL US 905-339-3330
We are located @ 2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DRIVE (BETWEEN FORD DR AND WINSTON CHURCHILL) OAKVILLE, ONTARIO L6J 7Y2
PLEASE SEE OUR MAIN WEBSITE FOR MORE PICTURES AND CARFAX REPORTS
TwinOaksAuto.Com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Twin Oaks Auto
Email Twin Oaks Auto
Twin Oaks Auto
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-339-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-339-3330