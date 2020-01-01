Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Volkswagen Eos

108,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,370

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,370

+ taxes & licensing

Rotana Auto Sales

905-617-6761

Contact Seller
2009 Volkswagen Eos

2009 Volkswagen Eos

Navigation_Bluteooth_Leather_Low KMs

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Volkswagen Eos

Navigation_Bluteooth_Leather_Low KMs

Location

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

905-617-6761

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,370

+ taxes & licensing

108,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6282795
  • Stock #: 1053
  • VIN: WVWFA71F19V004772

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ACCIDENT FREE, ONTARIO VEHICLE , 2009 VW EOS Convertible Black On Black , Leather ,Power Seat  , Navigation System  , Bluetooth ,Parking sensors ,heated seat, Has Book , Super Clean Interior and Exterior , Fully Detailed.

 

Our price includes :


-Ontario Safety Standard Certificate .
-CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
**********************************
PRICE+HST+License Fee Only.
*************************
Please Call to book your test drive .
******************************

Available Extended Warranty up to 3 years ( Engine, transmission & differential )

****************************************************************************************
ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE.. APPLY ONLINE AT http://rotanaautosales.com/financing/
***************************************************************************************
To ensure that the vehicle is still available, please call us at: 905-617-6761 or by email: sales@rotanaautosales.com
**********************************************************************************************
To see others Vehicles, please click on the links below:
http://rotanaautosales.com/vehicles/
*********************************************
-OUR HOURS OF OPERATION:
MON-FRI: 9:00 am to 7:00 PM
SAT: 9:00 am to 5:00 PM
SUN: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm By Appointment
************************************
Rotana Auto Sales
281 Speers Rd
Oakville , On , L6K 2G1 
Phone : 905 617 6761
Cell : 416 822 2870
sales@rotanaautosales.com
http://www.rotanaautosales.com/
***********************
We're proud members of OMVIC and the UCDA. As members, we agree to a strict code of ethics and deliver on all promises.
At Rotana Auto Sales, we’re proud to be Oakville’s premier source for quality, low-mileage, pre-owned vehicles. Since we opened our dealership, we’ve been sharing our commitment to top-notch cars, minivans, SUVs, and trucks, along with unparalleled customer service. We take our customers seriously and always put their needs first. That’s the Rotana Auto Sales difference.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Anti-Theft System
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Convertible Hardtop
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Rotana Auto Sales

2009 Volkswagen Eos ...
 108,000 KM
$10,370 + tax & lic
2011 Honda Odyssey T...
 160,000 KM
$13,730 + tax & lic
2012 Infiniti G37 S ...
 132,000 KM
$14,730 + tax & lic

Email Rotana Auto Sales

Rotana Auto Sales

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

Call Dealer

905-617-XXXX

(click to show)

905-617-6761

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory