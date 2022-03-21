2009 Volkswagen Rabbit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Comfort Climate Control Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire

