2009 Volkswagen Rabbit

112,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Rotana Auto Sales

905-617-6761

5dr HB Auto|ONE OWNER|LOW KMs|CERTIFIED

Location

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

905-617-6761

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

112,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8868518
  • Stock #: 7142201
  • VIN: WVWDA71K89W142727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Our price includes :


-Ontario Safety Standard Certificate .
-CARFAX Vehicle History Report.
**********************************
PRICE+HST+License Fee Only.
*************************
Please Call to book your test drive .
******************************

Available Extended Warranty up to 3 years ( Engine, transmission & differential )

****************************************************************************************
ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE.. APPLY ONLINE AT http://rotanaautosales.com/financing/
***************************************************************************************
To ensure that the vehicle is still available, please call us at: 905-617-6761 or by email: sales@rotanaautosales.com
**********************************************************************************************
To see others Vehicles, please click on the links below:
http://rotanaautosales.com/vehicles/
*********************************************
-OUR HOURS OF OPERATION:
MON-FRI: 9:00 am to 7:00 PM
SAT: 9:00 am to 5:00 PM
SUN: 11:00 am to 2:00 pm By Appointment
************************************
Rotana Auto Sales
281 Speers Rd
Oakville , On , L6K 2G1 
Phone : 905 617 6761
Cell : 416 822 2870
sales@rotanaautosales.com
http://www.rotanaautosales.com/
***********************
We're proud members of OMVIC and the UCDA. As members, we agree to a strict code of ethics and deliver on all promises.
At Rotana Auto Sales, we’re proud to be Oakville’s premier source for quality, low-mileage, pre-owned vehicles. Since we opened our dealership, we’ve been sharing our commitment to top-notch cars, minivans, SUVs, and trucks, along with unparalleled customer service. We take our customers seriously and always put their needs first. That’s the Rotana Auto Sales difference.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Available
Climate Control
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Rotana Auto Sales

Rotana Auto Sales

Rotana Auto Sales

281 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G1

