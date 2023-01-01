2010 Acura RDX

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$9,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 10144965

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 209,000 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.