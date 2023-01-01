$9,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Acura RDX
Tech Pkg
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695
209,000KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 209,000 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST TRADE IT IN.
IN CLEAN CONDITION INSIDE OUT.
RUNS AND DRIVES PERFECT, STRONG ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM WORKS GREAT.
# NEW BATTERY JUST INSTALLED.
# NEW AC COMPRESSOR JUST INSTALLED ( ICE COLD AC ).
# FRESH OIL CHANGE.
# FULLY DETAILED AND SHAMPOOED.
# 2 SETS OF TIRES AND RIMES
EQUIPPED WITH:
•REAR-VIEW CAMERA
•LEATHER SEATS
•POWER SEATS DRIVE & PASSENGER
•HEATED SEATS
•SUNROOF
•PADDLE SHIFTERS
•HID HEADLIGHTS
•FOG LIGHTS
•BLUETOOTH
•PREMIUM SOUNDS SYSTEM WITH •SUBWOOFER
•WEATHER TECH RDX MATS
AND MORE
PEACE OF MIND YOU ARE WELCOME TO BRING YOUR MECHANIC TO CHECK IT UP!
This vehicle being sold as is uncertified. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
