2010 Acura RDX

209,000 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

Tech Pkg

Tech Pkg

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $695

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

209,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10144965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 209,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 ACURA RDX AWD LOADED.
JUST TRADE IT IN.

IN CLEAN CONDITION INSIDE OUT.
RUNS AND DRIVES PERFECT, STRONG ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION, ALL WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM WORKS GREAT.

# NEW BATTERY JUST INSTALLED.
# NEW AC COMPRESSOR JUST INSTALLED ( ICE COLD AC ).
# FRESH OIL CHANGE.
# FULLY DETAILED AND SHAMPOOED.
# 2 SETS OF TIRES AND RIMES

EQUIPPED WITH:
•REAR-VIEW CAMERA
•LEATHER SEATS
•POWER SEATS DRIVE & PASSENGER
•HEATED SEATS
•SUNROOF
•PADDLE SHIFTERS
•HID HEADLIGHTS
•FOG LIGHTS
•BLUETOOTH
•PREMIUM SOUNDS SYSTEM WITH •SUBWOOFER
•WEATHER TECH RDX MATS
AND MORE

PRICE + TAX

PEACE OF MIND YOU ARE WELCOME TO BRING YOUR MECHANIC TO CHECK IT UP!

This vehicle being sold as is uncertified. As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested.

PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.     

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

