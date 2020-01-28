Menu
2010 Audi A4

2.0T PREMIUM

2010 Audi A4

2.0T PREMIUM

Location

Oakville Auto Sales

1490 Speers Rd Unit 1b, Oakville, ON L6L 2X6

647-999-2277

Sale Price

$9,890

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4574619
  • VIN: WAUFFCFL1AN002434
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

BLACK ON TAN LEATHER INTERIOR,4CYL 2.0L ALL WHEEL DRIVE,POWER SUNROOF,HEATED SEATS,DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL,STEERING RADIO CONTROLS,LED LIGHTS,XENON HEADLIGHTS,PUSH START IGNITION and a lot more.


CLEAN WITH NO ACCIDENTS,CARFAX REPORT PROVIDED AT THE DEALERSHIP,LOCAL ONTARIO OWNER


~~~~~~~ CERTIFIED (SAFETY) INCLUDED IN THE SALE PRICE~~~~~~~~~


Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

