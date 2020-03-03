Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Audi A6

4dr quattro 3.0L|S-Line|Navi|Rear Cam|Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Audi A6

4dr quattro 3.0L|S-Line|Navi|Rear Cam|Bluetooth

Location

Rotana Auto Sales

568 Argus Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J3

905-617-6761

Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 105,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4707057
  • VIN: WAUPGCFB4AN045383
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

Sales difference.Accident Free,comes with one year warranty,grey on black, S-Line pkg w/ Navigation, Backup Cam, Leather, Bluetooth, Power Seats, Power Folding Side Mirrors, Power Sunroof, And So Many Power Options, Non Smoker Unit, Low Km For The Year, Two Sets Of Keys, Has Book, Super Clean Interior And Exterior, Well Kept And Maintained, Fully Detailed.

 

 

Our price includes :

 

 

 

1- One year powertrain warranty (Engine,transmission, differential )

 

 

 

2-Ontario Safety Standard Certificate .

 

 

 

3-CARPROOF Vehicle History Report. 

 

 

 

********************************** 

 

PRICE+HST+License Fee Only. 

 

************************* 

 

Please Call to book your test drive . 

 

****************************** 

 

ALL CREDIT WELCOME? FINANCING AVAILABLE.. APPLY ONLINE AT http://rotanaautosales.com/financing/ 

 

*************************************************************************************** 

 

To ensure that the vehicle is still available, please call us at: 877-375-1427 or by email: sales@rotanaautosales.com 

 

********************************************************************************************** 

 

To see others Vehicles, please click on the links below: 

 

http://rotanaautosales.com/vehicles/ 

 

********************************************* 

 

-OUR HOURS OF OPERATION: 

 

MON-FRI: 9:00 am to 7:00 PM 

 

SAT: 9:00 am to 5:00 PM 

 

SUN: 11:00 am to 4:00 pm By Appointment 

 

************************************ 

 

Rotana Auto Sales 

 

568 Argus Rd 

 

Oakville , On , L6J 3J3 

 

Phone : 905 617 6761 

 

Cell : 416 822 2870 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Mirror Memory
  • Proximity Key
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Lumbar Support
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Powertrain
  • Supercharged
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Rotana Auto Sales

2014 Volkswagen Pass...
 138,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2008 Mercedes-Benz S...
 82,000 KM
$24,995 + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Journey 4...
 142,000 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
Rotana Auto Sales

Rotana Auto Sales

568 Argus Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

905-617-XXXX

(click to show)

905-617-6761

Send A Message