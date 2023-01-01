Menu
2010 BMW 5 Series

188,600 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2010 BMW 5 Series

2010 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive

2010 BMW 5 Series

535i xDrive

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

188,600KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10026804
  • VIN: WBANV9C5XAC137611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,600 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 BMW 535i Xdrive Certified Financing available

Runs and drives, everything works and doesn’t have problems

Automatic

188,600 kms

No accidents over $1000 in claims https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=ly9hOkObBu6Wp7DTjaetCBhnr5fwzwJ

6 cyl 3.0 L

AWD

AC works

New brakes

Parking assist, Navigation, USB AUX music, beige leather, bluetooth for calling

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE!

Price is $7,999 (plus Hst and licensing) Certified!

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:

Oil Change - $129

Rust Proofing - $199

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!


READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at




529 Speers road Oakville




between 9 am to 6 pm Monday to Fri and Saturdays 10 am to 4 pm.



Test drives are available BY APPOINTMENT ONLY after viewing the car in the showroom and liking it.

Call Rus for Inquires +1 647 572 8479    

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

