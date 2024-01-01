2010 BMW 5 Series

Menu
<p><strong><span>((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))</span></strong></p><p><strong><span> </span></strong><br></p><p><span>WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, NO OFFERS PLEASE</span></p><p><strong><span>RUNS, DRIVES AND STOPS FINE </span></strong></p><p><span>No hidden fees and <strong>no haggle pricing</strong> means you know exactly the great deal youre getting.</span></p><p><span>THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT.</span></p><p><span>WE HAVE TO LIST IT AS IS TO COMPLY WITH OMVICS RULES</span></p><p><span>YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING.</span></p><p><strong><span>YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$ </span></strong></p><p><span>LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***</span></p><p><span> **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE</span></p><p><span>ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES. </span></p><p><span>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....</span></p><p><span>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:</span></p><p><span>Office: 905-844-7100</span></p><p><span>Sam: 416-805-7500</span></p><p><span>Rob: 416-990-5016</span></p><p><span>Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com <span> </span></span></p><p><span> </span><br></p><p><span>As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and AS IS vehicles:</span></p><p><span>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</span></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1719020886073_24018633661325817 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2010 BMW 5 Series

293,452 KM

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
2010 BMW 5 Series

4dr Touring Wgn 535i xDrive AWD

2010 BMW 5 Series

4dr Touring Wgn 535i xDrive AWD

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
293,452KM
VIN WBAPT7C53AC237486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6853
  • Mileage 293,452 KM

Vehicle Description

((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))

 

WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, NO OFFERS PLEASE

RUNS, DRIVES AND STOPS FINE

No hidden fees and no haggle pricing means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT.

WE HAVE TO LIST IT AS IS TO COMPLY WITH OMVICS RULES

YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING.

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$

LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

 **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam: 416-805-7500

Rob: 416-990-5016

Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com  

 

As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and AS IS vehicles:

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Interior

Cruise Control
rear window defogger
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front seatback storage nets
Lockable illuminated glove box
Car/key memory w/follow-me-home function
BMW ambiance lighting
Rear centre armrest w/storage
(3) rear headrests
Alarm system w/interior motion sensor
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto tilt-up

Exterior

Roof Rails
REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Compact Spare Tire
Body-coloured door handles
Rear roof spoiler
Body-coloured front/rear bumpers
Front chrome grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars
White turn signal indicator lenses
Adaptive brakelights
Rain-sensing speed-sensitive windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
Chrome-plated side window frame trim

Safety

TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front/rear crumple zones
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
SMART airbag deployment system
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Interlocking door anchoring system
Front side-impact airbags
hill descent control (HDC)
Fully-integrated road safety technology (FIRST)
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Collapsible tube crash technology

Mechanical

Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Self-adjusting clutch (SAC)
Servotronic speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Engine start/stop button
xDrive all wheel drive w/variable torque split
Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
Integral 4-link rear suspension
Steplessly variable intake system

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth wireless technology
Satellite radio prep

Convenience

Halogen free-form foglights

Seating

60/40 through-load rear bench seat w/ski bag

Additional Features

force limiters
lights on
front footwell
automatic differential brake (ADB-X)
Tool kit in luggage compartment
4-channel FM diversity antenna system
Crash sensor-inc: fuel cutoff
door unlock
8-function on-board computer
Extended check control vehicle monitoring system
Fully-finished luggage compartment
Front centre armrest w/climate-controlled storage
Cupholders integrated in front fascia & rear armrest
12-volt socket in luggage compartment
Dual front airbags w/occupant detector
Pwr panoramic glass sunroof
Separate openings for rear window & tailgate
Sun visor vanity mirrors w/covers
Front/rear advanced head protection curtain airbag system (AHPS)
Dynamic traction control (DTC)
Rear 3-point safety belts-inc: force limiters
Auto-dimming pwr heated body-coloured mirrors w/blue tint & memory
3-spoke heated leather multi-function sport steering wheel w/audio controls
comfort open/close
17 x 7.5 V-spoke alloy wheels (style 277) -inc: P225/50R17 all-season tires
3.0L DOHC DI 24-valve twin-turbocharged I6 engine -inc: double-VANOS steplessly variable valve timing
Twin chrome-plated exhaust tips
Fully-electronic drive-by-wire throttle system
Chrome-plated door entry sills w/BMW designation
auto air recirculation
Dynamic stability control (DSC-X) -inc: dynamic brake control (DBC)
solar sensor
residual/rest heat & max A/C functions
w/outer positions adjustable
Dual-zone automatic climate control-inc: micro filter
Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap
Front 3-point safety belts-inc: pyrotechnical tensioning system
Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights -inc: high-pressure washer system
luminous corona rings
IDrive -inc: condition based service (CBS) display
(7) direct access keys
Lighting pkg-inc: door handle
entry lights

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
905-844-7100

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2010 BMW 5 Series