Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 BMW X3

132,888 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

Contact Seller
2010 BMW X3

2010 BMW X3

30i

Watch This Vehicle

2010 BMW X3

30i

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

  1. 1679492855
  2. 1679492855
  3. 1679492855
  4. 1679492855
  5. 1679492855
  6. 1679492855
  7. 1679492855
  8. 1679492855
  9. 1679492855
  10. 1679492855
  11. 1679492855
  12. 1679492855
  13. 1679492855
  14. 1679492855
  15. 1679492855
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
132,888KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9749572
  • VIN: WBXPC9C49AWJ37920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,888 KM

Vehicle Description

BMW X3 30i 2010 AWD LOW KM Financing Available

Runs and drives great, no problems. Good on the road.

Low kms 132,500 km only !

AWD

6 cyl 3.0L engine, no turbo

5 seater

Black leather

See carfax here
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=/CeLSIpi63jpIf4GHYBYjwtGBmp7xpsj

HID lights

2 sets of rims and tires. Tires are fresh

Fresh breaks

No leaks

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR EVERYONE!

Price: $8,999 (plus Hst and licensing) AS IS

OR

$899 extra (plus Hst) for Safety certification

Only at Toronto Car Experts, if you certify this car, you will receive this car with
-Free oil change
- Free Rustproofing
- Free 3 months warranty from Global Warranty (Longer warranty available at extra cost)

To see and test drive the car please visit Toronto Car Experts at 529 Speers road Oakville ON . We work from Monday to Saturday 9 am to 6 pm.

To inquire about the car please call Rus
6-4-7-5-7-2-8-4-7-9  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Toronto Car Experts

2011 Nissan Murano SV
 171,599 KM
$7,999 + tax & lic
2010 BMW X3 30i
 132,888 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X3 28i
 94,500 KM
$15,999 + tax & lic

Email Toronto Car Experts

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Toronto Car Experts

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Call Dealer

647-374-XXXX

(click to show)

647-374-4006

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory