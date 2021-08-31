2010 Buick Enclave

$11,488 + taxes & licensing 1 2 7 , 4 5 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7781778

7781778 Stock #: LP2658A

LP2658A VIN: 5GALRAED6AJ151376

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 127,458 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

