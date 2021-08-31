Menu
2010 Buick Enclave

127,458 KM

$11,488

+ tax & licensing
$11,488

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

866-608-5503

2010 Buick Enclave

2010 Buick Enclave

CX FWD 7-Passenger with Clean Carfax and Rearview Camera | SELF CERTIFY

2010 Buick Enclave

CX FWD 7-Passenger with Clean Carfax and Rearview Camera | SELF CERTIFY

The Humberview Group

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

$11,488

+ taxes & licensing

127,458KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7781778
  • Stock #: LP2658A
  • VIN: 5GALRAED6AJ151376

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LP2658A
  • Mileage 127,458 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent Arrival!

Trade-in, FWD, 7-Passenger, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, Front dual zone A/C, Power Liftgate, Power Seats, Aftermarket Exterior Parking Camera Rear.

2010 Buick Enclave CX FWD Gold Mist Metallic

CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

The motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level or quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and repairs may done at Oakville Toyota to bring this vehicle up to certified standards at the buyer's expense. The pricing of this vehicle is reflective of its current condition without the certification. Please enquire as to the cost to bring this vehicle of to ministry certification condition.

Test drive this one for yourself today at Oakville Toyota, located at 2375 Wyecroft Rd in Oakville or give us a call at 905-842-8400 (dial 2 for sales) to book a TEST DRIVE TODAY. Disclaimer Information: Please confirm with the advisor the accuracy of the information. Mileage is recorded at the time of the listing. Taxes are not included in the listing price.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Oakville Toyota

2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4

866-608-5503

