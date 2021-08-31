+ taxes & licensing
2375 Wyecroft Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 6L4
Recent Arrival!
Trade-in, FWD, 7-Passenger, Bluetooth, AM/FM radio, Front dual zone A/C, Power Liftgate, Power Seats, Aftermarket Exterior Parking Camera Rear.
2010 Buick Enclave CX FWD Gold Mist Metallic
CARFAX Canada One Owner
CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents
The motor vehicle is being sold as-is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level or quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and repairs may done at Oakville Toyota to bring this vehicle up to certified standards at the buyer's expense. The pricing of this vehicle is reflective of its current condition without the certification. Please enquire as to the cost to bring this vehicle of to ministry certification condition.
