$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2010 Chevrolet Camaro
2LT
2010 Chevrolet Camaro
2LT
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
153,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G1FC1EV1A9203846
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 153,000 KM
Vehicle Description
♦️CERTIFIED
♦️NO ACCIDENT ♦️2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED
WOW 🤩 2010 CHEVROLET CAMARO RS WITH A 3.6L V6 ENGINE PERFORMING 304 HORSE POWER
THE 2010 CHEVROLET CAMARO HAS A TIMELESS DESIGN THAT STILL LOOKS MODERN TO THIS DAY
#BRAND NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS ALL AROUND.
# NEW TIMING CHAIN JUST INSTALLED AS WELL.
# BRAND NEW SET OF TIRES ALL AROUND
153,000 KMS
EQUIPPED WITH:
-BLUETOOTH
-X ZENON HEADLIGHTS
-SUNROOF
-LEATHER SEATS
-HEATED SEATS
-22” STEIGER RIMS
-BOSTON SOUND SYSTEM
AND MORE..
# BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
#PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
TERMINAL MOTORS
(416) 527 0101
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
