Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span style=font-size: 1em;>♦️CERTIFIED</span><br></div><div>♦️NO ACCIDENT </div><div>♦️2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED </div><div><br></div><div> WOW 🤩 2010 CHEVROLET CAMARO RS WITH A 3.6L V6 ENGINE PERFORMING 304 HORSE POWER THE 2010 CHEVROLET CAMARO HAS A TIMELESS DESIGN THAT STILL LOOKS MODERN TO THIS DAY #BRAND NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS ALL AROUND. # NEW TIMING CHAIN JUST INSTALLED AS WELL. # BRAND NEW SET OF TIRES ALL AROUND 153,000 KMS EQUIPPED WITH: -BLUETOOTH -X ZENON HEADLIGHTS -SUNROOF -LEATHER SEATS -HEATED SEATS -22” STEIGER RIMS -BOSTON SOUND SYSTEM AND MORE.. # BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE! #PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES. PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE. TERMINAL MOTORS (416) 527 0101 1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE  <br></div>

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

153,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT

Watch This Vehicle
12520909

2010 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

  1. 1747156333
  2. 1747156333
  3. 1747156333
  4. 1747156333
  5. 1747156333
  6. 1747156333
  7. 1747156333
  8. 1747156333
  9. 1747156333
  10. 1747156333
  11. 1747156333
  12. 1747156333
  13. 1747156333
  14. 1747156333
  15. 1747156333
  16. 1747156333
  17. 1747156333
  18. 1747156333
  19. 1747156333
  20. 1747156333
  21. 1747156333
  22. 1747156333
  23. 1747156333
  24. 1747156333
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
153,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G1FC1EV1A9203846

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 153,000 KM

Vehicle Description

♦️CERTIFIED
♦️NO ACCIDENT ♦️2 YEARS WARRANTY INCLUDED 
 WOW 🤩 2010 CHEVROLET CAMARO RS WITH A 3.6L V6 ENGINE PERFORMING 304 HORSE POWER

THE 2010 CHEVROLET CAMARO HAS A TIMELESS DESIGN THAT STILL LOOKS MODERN TO THIS DAY

#BRAND NEW BRAKES AND ROTORS ALL AROUND.
# NEW TIMING CHAIN JUST INSTALLED AS WELL.
# BRAND NEW SET OF TIRES ALL AROUND


153,000 KMS

EQUIPPED WITH:
-BLUETOOTH
-X ZENON HEADLIGHTS
-SUNROOF
-LEATHER SEATS
-HEATED SEATS
-22” STEIGER RIMS
-BOSTON SOUND SYSTEM
AND MORE..

# BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
#PRICE + HST NO EXTRA OR HIDDEN FEES.

PLEASE CONTACT US TO BOOK YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.

TERMINAL MOTORS
(416) 527 0101
1421 SPEERS RD, OAKVILLE  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Terminal Motors

Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 Performance for sale in Oakville, ON
2019 Tesla Model 3 Performance 114,000 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 RAM 1500 Express for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 RAM 1500 Express 160,000 KM $23,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Volkswagen Touareg Sport w/Nav for sale in Oakville, ON
2014 Volkswagen Touareg Sport w/Nav 155,000 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email Terminal Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

416-527-XXXX

(click to show)

416-527-0101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

2010 Chevrolet Camaro