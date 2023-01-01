$9,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Terminal Motors
416-527-0101
2010 Chevrolet Equinox
2010 Chevrolet Equinox
CERTIFIED . LOW KMS
Location
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5
416-527-0101
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
148,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10012944
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 CHEVROLET EQUINOX 4 CYLINDER 148000 KMs
IN GREAT CONDITION HAS BEEN TAKEN CARE OF VERY WELL.
LOCAL VEHICLE ONE OWNER SINCE BRAND NEW!
BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
WARRANTY UP TO 3 YEARS AVAILABLE!
# BRAND NEW 4 TIRES JUST INSTALLED!
# BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND JUST INSTALLED! # FRESH OIL CHANGE!
DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES AND ITS READY TO GO!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY TYPE OF CREDIT.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Terminal Motors
Terminal Motors
1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5