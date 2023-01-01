Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

148,000 KM

Details Description

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Terminal Motors

416-527-0101

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Equinox

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

CERTIFIED . LOW KMS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

CERTIFIED . LOW KMS

Location

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

416-527-0101

  1. 1685573166
  2. 1685573166
  3. 1685573166
  4. 1685573166
  5. 1685573166
  6. 1685573166
  7. 1685573166
  8. 1685573166
  9. 1685573166
  10. 1685573166
  11. 1685573166
  12. 1685573166
  13. 1685573166
  14. 1685573166
  15. 1685573166
  16. 1685573166
  17. 1685573166
  18. 1685573166
  19. 1685573166
  20. 1685573166
  21. 1685573166
  22. 1685573166
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
148,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10012944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OWNER.. LOW KMS 
2010 CHEVROLET EQUINOX 4 CYLINDER 148000 KMs 
IN GREAT CONDITION HAS BEEN TAKEN CARE OF VERY WELL. 
LOCAL VEHICLE ONE OWNER SINCE BRAND NEW!
BEING SOLD CERTIFIED WITH SAFETY CERTIFICATION INCLUDED IN THE PRICE!
WARRANTY UP TO 3 YEARS AVAILABLE!
# BRAND NEW 4 TIRES JUST INSTALLED! 
# BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND JUST INSTALLED! # FRESH OIL CHANGE!
DRIVES EXCELLENT WITH NO ANY ISSUES AND ITS READY TO GO!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ANY TYPE OF CREDIT.
PLEASE CONTACT US TO ARRANGE YOUR APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE.


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Terminal Motors

2010 Chevrolet Equin...
 148,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2012 RAM 1500 ST
 200,750 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda CX-5 GS
 127,000 KM
$20,950 + tax & lic

Email Terminal Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Terminal Motors

Terminal Motors

1421 Speers Rd UNIT-B, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

Call Dealer

416-527-XXXX

(click to show)

416-527-0101

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory