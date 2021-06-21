Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Traverse

383,607 KM

Details Description Features

$2,299

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,299

+ taxes & licensing

Eleanor Motors

905-867-0505

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Traverse

2010 Chevrolet Traverse

LT1 FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Traverse

LT1 FWD

Location

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

905-867-0505

  1. 7513887
  2. 7513887
  3. 7513887
  4. 7513887
  5. 7513887
  6. 7513887
  7. 7513887
  8. 7513887
  9. 7513887
  10. 7513887
  11. 7513887
  12. 7513887
  13. 7513887
  14. 7513887
  15. 7513887
Contact Seller

$2,299

+ taxes & licensing

383,607KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7513887
  • Stock #: 676
  • VIN: 1GNLRFED8AJ248629

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 676
  • Mileage 383,607 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Chevrolet Traverse

- $2299 + HST and Licensing 


Ask about our other cars for sale!


We take trade ins!



This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Steering Wheel Controls
Telescopic Steering Wheel
CD Player
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Dual Power Seats
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eleanor Motors

2012 Honda Civic LX ...
 384,737 KM
$2,499 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Jett...
 251,093 KM
$4,799 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Trave...
 280,587 KM
$3,199 + tax & lic

Email Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

Eleanor Motors

1058 South Service Rd E, Oakville, ON L6J 2X3

Call Dealer

905-867-XXXX

(click to show)

905-867-0505

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory