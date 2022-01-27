Menu
2010 Dodge Charger

302,000 KM

Details Features

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

SXT-leather -navi -full loaded

Location

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

302,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 8151901
  • Stock #: 5173
  • VIN: 2B3CA3CV4AH116383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 302,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Adjustable Pedals

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

