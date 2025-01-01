Menu
((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))

 

WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, NO OFFERS PLEASE

RUNS, DRIVES AND STOPS FINE

No hidden fees and no haggle pricing means you know exactly the great deal youre getting.

THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN.

WE HAVE TO LIST IT AS IS TO COMPLY WITH OMVICS RULES

YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING.

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$

Price shown excludes HST, $22.00 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

 **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com  

 

As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and AS IS vehicles: This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

255,973 KM

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE

13111343

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

4dr Wgn SE

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
255,973KM
VIN 2D4RN4DE3AR264331

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 7321
  • Mileage 255,973 KM

Vehicle Description

((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))

 

WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, NO OFFERS PLEASE

RUNS, DRIVES AND STOPS FINE

No hidden fees and no haggle pricing means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.

THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN.

WE HAVE TO LIST IT AS IS TO COMPLY WITH OMVICS RULES

YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING.

YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$

Price shown excludes HST, $22.00 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

 **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com  

 

As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and AS IS vehicles:

This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Overhead Console
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Deluxe Door Trim Panel
Assist handles
Rear dome lamp
Liftgate flood lamp
Rear seatback grocery bag hooks
Dual Glove Boxes
Carpet flooring
Black sill applique
Lower instrument panel cubby bin
Driver door sill storage bin
Observation mirror
Dual visors w/mirrors
Front courtesy/map lamps
LH rear quarter storage bin
Instrument cluster
Driver seat manual lumbar adjust
Driver/passenger cloth headrests
2nd row assist handles

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Pwr rack & pinion steering
140-amp alternator
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
600-amp maintenance-free battery
3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE

Safety

Brake Assist
ELECTRONIC STABILITY PROGRAM
Tire Pressure Monitor
Brake/Park Interlock
Child safety rear door locks
LATCH ready child seat anchor system
Dual note electric horn
Advanced multi-stage front air bags
Side curtain air bags for all rows

Exterior

REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER
Dual sliding doors
Tip Start
Sunscreen Glass
Halogen Headlamps
Tire carrier winch
Front air dam
Black grille
Black door handles
Body-colour fascias
Black license plate brow
Accent-colour bodyside mouldings
Belt mouldings
Headlamp time-delay off
Rear scuff pad
Fold-away pwr heated mirrors -inc: tilt in reverse on drivers side mirror
Variable-intermittent windshield wiper

Media / Nav / Comm

(4) speakers
Fixed long mast antenna
Audio input for mobile devices

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-7100

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan