2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

CARGO

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Sale Price

$1,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • Used
  • Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 4753800
  • Stock #: 4159
  • VIN: 2D4CN1AE0AR179584
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
2

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

BEING SOLD AS IS ODOMETER AND SPPEDODOMETER NOT WORKING SHOWA 150862KM BUT BEING SOLD TRUE KM UNKNOWN

HAS RACKS ON TOP AND METAL SHELVING INSIDE WHICH CAN BE REMOVED

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Suspension
  • Air Suspension
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

