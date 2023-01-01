$10,990+ tax & licensing
$10,990
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
Location
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
104,781KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9595990
- VIN: 2d4rn4de8ar378373
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,781 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
645 Third Line, Oakville, ON L6L 4A9