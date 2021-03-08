Menu
2010 Dodge Ram 1500

189,171 KM

$16,790

+ tax & licensing
$16,790

+ taxes & licensing

RSA Motors

905-399-3007

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

ST

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

ST

Location

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,790

+ taxes & licensing

189,171KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6649442
  • Stock #: 119481
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CTXAS119481

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 119481
  • Mileage 189,171 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are pre-inspected, we offer certification. DODGE inspection available upon request. Extended warranty options available on every vehicle for your peace of mind.

 

 

2010 DODGE RAM 1500

Pickup / 8 Cylinders / Gas / 5.7L

1D7RV1CTXAS119481

 

NO ACCIDENTS / ONTARIO LOCAL TRUCK / 28 SERVICE RECORDS ON FILE / VERY CLEAN CARFAX!!!

 

HANDS FREE / CREW CAB / GRAVEL GUARD / POWER WINDOWS / CAB COVER / 4WD HIGH AND LOW / CRUISE CONTROL / AUX 

 

Key words : tonneau cover / 6 passenger / running boards / aux lights / hemi 

 

**CARFAX AVAILABLE**

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

 

Finance this vehicle! We have financing available for all types of credit history. Good credit, or bad credit...all welcome! We can help whether you’re in a consumer proposal, divorce, negative equity, student, new to Canada, no credit. Prime, non-prime and in-house financing available. *DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification package is available for $699. Vehicle is drivable and can be licensed after certification is done. Tax and licensing are extra. Certification package includes safety done by a professional mechanic with 20+ years of experience, new oil change, new wipers, all fluids topped up. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!

 

RSA MOTORS

2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

 

WORKING HOURS:

MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 A.M. - 7 P.M.

SATURDAY 10 A.M. - 5 P.M.

SUNDAY CLOSED

 

**NOTE: DUE TO COVID-19 WE ARE OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. PLEASE CALL OR EMAIL TO BOOK AN IN PERSON OR VIRTUAL APPOINTMENT.**

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email RSA Motors

RSA Motors

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

