2010 Dodge Ram 1500

152,062 KM

$16,499

+ tax & licensing
Deals on Wheels Auto

905-815-0333

SLT QUAD CAB 4WD

Location

Deals on Wheels Auto

1155 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6L 2X5

905-815-0333

152,062KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7503681
  • Stock #: 45
  • VIN: 1D7RV1GT9AS131454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,062 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully open loan, HST and licensing are extra

Finance deals are subject to a $599 finance charge. Financing up to 96 Months depending on year of the car. We are the credit rebuilding specialists. Rebuild your credit while you drive your dream vehicle.

**THIS VEHICLE CAN BE CERTIFIED AND E-TESTED FOR AN ADDITIONAL $799.00**

If not Certified & E-tested, then as per OMVIC Regulations the vehicle is deemed to be: "Not Drivable, Not E-tested, and Not Certified"

EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE, ask us about our many different Warranty packages, consider our coverage applies anywhere in Canada & U.S.A.

All trade-ins are welcome.

We are located at 1155 Speers Road, Oakville, Ontario, L6L 2X5.  Sales Department Hours: Mon-Fri 10:00am - 7:00pm Sat: 10:00am - 6:00pm. While every reasonable effort is made to the ensure accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages.  Please verify any information with Deals on Wheels Auto.

Thank you for your trust

DEALS ON WHEELS AUTO

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Heated Steering Wheel
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Steering Wheel Controls
CD Player
Trip Computer
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Child Safety Locks
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

905-815-0333

