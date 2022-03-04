Menu
2010 Ford Edge

252,924 KM

Details Features

$5,950

+ tax & licensing
$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

2010 Ford Edge

2010 Ford Edge

Limited

2010 Ford Edge

Limited

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

$5,950

+ taxes & licensing

252,924KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8509634
  Stock #: 2C010AZ
  VIN: 2FMDK4KC5AB260896

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Mileage 252,924 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

