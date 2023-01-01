Menu
2010 Ford Escape

126,368 KM

Details Features

$10,900

+ tax & licensing
Oak-Land Ford

905-844-3273

XLT Automatic

Location

Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

126,368KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10244820
  • Stock #: 3B104X
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG9AKC57480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 3B104X
  • Mileage 126,368 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Email Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Oak-Land Ford

Primary

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

905-844-3273

