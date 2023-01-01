2010 Ford Escape

$10,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 6 , 3 6 8 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10244820

10244820 Stock #: 3B104X

3B104X VIN: 1FMCU9DG9AKC57480

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # 3B104X

Mileage 126,368 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 4x4 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.