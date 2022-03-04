Menu
2010 Ford Escape

194,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Limited

Location

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

194,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8492158
  • Stock #: 2X038Z
  • VIN: 1FMCU9EG4AKC26538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 2X038Z
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

