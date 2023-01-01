2010 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # F2600A

Mileage 260,495 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) PASSENGER AIRBAGS Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Bucket Seats Immobilizer Rear Defroster Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Adjustable Pedals Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Memory Seats Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Running Boards tinted windows Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player am/fm CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio MP3 CD Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Telescopic Steering Intermittent Wipers Tow Hitch Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Mirror Memory Remote Entry Power Outlet Windows Rear Sliding Window Comfort Climate Control Powertrain 8 Cylinder Engine Additional Features Premium Audio Auto Dimming Mirrors Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Dual Air Controls Hill Ascent Control Telematics Automatic head lights A/T Conventional Spare Tire Gasoline Fuel 6-Speed A/T Four Wheel Disk Brakes Driver Airbags Passenger Airbag Sensor Driver Restriction Features Requires Subscription Adaptative Cruise Control Tires Front All Terrain Tires Rear All Terrain

