Oak-Land Ford

570 Trafalgar Road, Oakville, ON L6J 3J2

289-277-8520

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEX1E80AFC58300

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
Recent Arrival!


4WD, 18''' Bright Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels, 5''' Chrome Tubular Running Boards, Black Power Glass Heated Side Mirrors, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Exhaust Tip, Colour Keyed Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Driver Keyless Entry Keypad, Fog Lamps, Self-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, XTR Package.

Charcoal 2010 Ford F-150 XLT XTR Pkg XTR Pkg 4.6L V8 EFI 24V 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 4WD


Reviews:
* Owner reviews are few and far between online, though a scan of your writers notes from past test drives of the Raptor indicate that potential owners can expect fun to drive handling on any surface, pleasing power with the 6.2L engine, a smooth and comfortable highway drive, and unique, distinctive and exclusive looks. High capability and a great driving position helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

