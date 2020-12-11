Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford F-150

187,729 KM

Details Description Features

$16,899

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,899

+ taxes & licensing

RSA Motors

905-399-3007

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford F-150

PLATINUM

Location

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,899

+ taxes & licensing

187,729KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6338201
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EV5AFB50719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 187,729 KM

Vehicle Description

PLEASE CALL OR TEXT 905-399-3007 TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT!

 

All our vehicles are pre-inspected, we offer certification. FORD inspection available upon request. Extended warranty options available on every vehicle for your peace of mind.

 

  

2010 FORD F150 PLATINUM SUPERCREW 5.4L V8

 

ONE OWNER VEHICLE / COLOURED LEATHER INTERIOR

 

NAVI / BACKUP CAMERA / SUNROOF / POWER OPTIONS

 

 

 

**CARFAX AVAILABLE**

 

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

 

**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

 

 

Finance this vehicle! We have financing available for all types of credit history. Good credit, or bad credit...all welcome! We can help whether you’re in a consumer proposal, divorce, negative equity, student, new to Canada, no credit. Prime, non-prime and in-house financing available. *DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification package is available for $699. Vehicle is drivable and can be licensed after certification is done. Tax and licensing are extra. Certification package includes safety done by a professional mechanic with 20+ years of experience, new oil change, new wipers, all fluids topped up. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!

 

 

RSA MOTORS

 

2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE L6J 7Y3

 

905-399-3007

 

WORKING HOURS:

 

MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 A.M. - 7 P.M.

 

SATURDAY 10 A.M. -5 P.M.

 

SUNDAY CLOSED

 

**NOTE: IF NONE OF THESE TIMINGS WORK FOR YOU, GIVE US A CALL TO SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT OUTSIDE OF OUR WORKING HOURS.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Power Retractable Running Boards
Running Boards/Side Steps
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Adjustable Pedals
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From RSA Motors

2013 Hyundai Accent GL
 152,999 KM
$4,880 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 98,620 KM
$10,880 + tax & lic
2015 Audi A4 TECHNIK...
 106,908 KM
$20,880 + tax & lic

Email RSA Motors

RSA Motors

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

Call Dealer

905-399-XXXX

(click to show)

905-399-3007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory