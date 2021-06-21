Menu
2010 Ford F-150

197,635 KM

Details Description Features

$21,495

+ tax & licensing
$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

RSA Motors

905-399-3007

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

Platinum Leather Sunroof

2010 Ford F-150

Platinum Leather Sunroof

Location

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

905-399-3007

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,495

+ taxes & licensing

197,635KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7386623
  VIN: 1FTFW1EV8AFA45656

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Brown
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 197,635 KM

Vehicle Description

All our vehicles are pre-inspected, we offer certification. FORD inspection available upon request. Extended warranty options available on every vehicle for your peace of mind.

NO ACCIDENTS / TWO OWNER / ONTARIO VEHICLE / UNDERCOATED EVERY YEAR / SERVICE RECORDS ON FILE / CLEAN CARFAX

HEATED AND COOLED SEATS / BACKUP CAMERA / SUNROOF / LEATHER SEATS / AUTO HEADLIGHTS / AUX BLUETOOTH USB / 4WD / FULLY LOADED

**CARFAX AVAILABLE**

**FINANCING AVAILABLE**

**WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

Finance this vehicle! We have financing available for all types of credit history. Good credit, or bad credit...all welcome! We can help whether youre in a consumer proposal, divorce, negative equity, student, new to Canada, no credit. Prime, non-prime and in-house financing available. *DISCLAIMER* As per OMVIC regulations, This vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification package is available for $699. Vehicle is drivable and can be licensed after certification is done. Tax and licensing are extra. Certification package includes safety done by a professional mechanic with 20+ years of experience, new oil change, new wipers, all fluids topped up. Our dealership is family owned, we don't have any commission based sales. No pressure sale, haggles, and no hassles. We will try our best to ensure you drive away with the car of your dream! Book an appointment now, you won't be disappointed!

 

RSA MOTORS

2470 ROYAL WINDSOR DR, OAKVILLE 

905-399-3007

WORKING HOURS:

MONDAY TO FRIDAY 10 A.M. - 7 P.M.

SATURDAY 10 A.M. - 5 P.M.

SUNDAY CLOSED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Conventional Spare Tire

Email RSA Motors

RSA Motors

RSA Motors

2470 Royal Windsor Drive, Oakville, ON L6J 7Y3

