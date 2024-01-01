Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))</p><br><br><p>WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, NO OFFERS PLEASE</p><br><p>RUNS, DRIVES AND STOPS FINE </p><br><p>No hidden fees and no haggle pricing means you know exactly the great deal youre getting.</p><br><p>THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT.</p><br><p>WE HAVE TO LIST IT AS IS TO COMPLY WITH OMVICS RULES</p><br><p>YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING.</p><br><p>YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$ </p><br><p>LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***</p><br><p> **CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE</p><br><p>ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES. </p><br><p>BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....</p><br><p>CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:</p><br><p>Office: 905-844-7100</p><br><p>Sam: 416-805-7500</p><br><p>Rob: 416-990-5016</p><br><p>Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com </p><br><br><p>As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and AS IS vehicles:</p><br><p>This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1714424872691_7665147790379752 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2010 Ford Focus

151,352 KM

Details Description Features

$2,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Focus

4DR SDN SE

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

  1. 11504448
  2. 11504448
  3. 11504448
  4. 11504448
  5. 11504448
  6. 11504448
  7. 11504448
  8. 11504448
  9. 11504448
  10. 11504448
  11. 11504448
  12. 11504448
  13. 11504448
  14. 11504448
  15. 11504448
  16. 11504448
  17. 11504448
  18. 11504448
  19. 11504448
  20. 11504448
Contact Seller

$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
151,352KM
VIN 1FAHP3FN3AWI72580

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 151,352 KM

Vehicle Description

((((SAFETY NOT INCLUDED IN PRICE))))



WE DONT KNOW WHAT IT NEEDS FOR SAFETY, NO OFFERS PLEASE


RUNS, DRIVES AND STOPS FINE


No hidden fees and no haggle pricing means you know exactly the great deal you're getting.


THE VEHICLE RUNS AND DRIVES, WAS TRADED IN. LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT.


WE HAVE TO LIST IT AS IS TO COMPLY WITH OMVICS RULES


YOU ARE WELCOME TO TEST DRIVE IT AND HAVE IT CHECKED BY YOUR MECHANIC BEFORE BUYING.


YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE $$$


LOCATED AT: ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***


**CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE


ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE: HST, $10 OMVIC FEE AND LICENSING CHARGES.


BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!! WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....


CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:


Office: 905-844-7100


Sam: 416-805-7500


Rob: 416-990-5016


Or Email us at oakvilleautos@hotmail.com



As Per OMVIC Rules we have to include this general statement on all uncertified and AS IS vehicles:


This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Rear Window Defroster
Driver Seat Height Adjuster
Pwr windows
Rear dome lamp
(2) front cup holders
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system (PATS)
Front visor mirrors w/covers
Passenger seatback map pocket
Colour keyed front/rear floormats w/driver retention hook
Metallic instrument panel applique
Front door intergral map pockets w/cup holders
Front seat adjustable head restraints
(2) 12-volt pwr points

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
110-amp alternator
Pwr rack & pinion steering
Front stabilizer bar
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
2.0L DOHC I4 Duratec engine
P195/60R15 all-season tires
Self-adjusting clutch rear linkage
3.56 axle ratio
Control blade independent rear suspension
Spare tire nut wrench & jack
Maintenance-free battery w/battery saver

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Halogen Headlamps
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Solar tinted glass
Chrome 2-bar grille w/black mesh
Body colour front bumper
Clear tail lamp lenses w/grey housing

Safety

Child safety rear door locks
Side curtain air bags
Anti-lock braking system (ABS)
BeltMinder
Rear 3-point safety belts for all positions
Side intrusion door beams
Driver & front passenger dual stage air bags
Front seat side air bags
Occupant classification system for driver & front passenger
Lower Anchors & Top Tethers for Children (LATCH) for rear outboard seats
Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS)
Interior remote trunk release
SOS post crash alert system
Electronic stability control (ESC)

Convenience

(1) rear cup holder
High series instrument cluster w/message centre

Seating

60/40 split-folding rear seats

Additional Features

storage
outside temp
pretensioners
Front 3-point shoulder belt system w/adjustable D-ring
Chrome pwr heated mirrors
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
Beltmider w/audio mute
Centre floor console -inc: armrest
Lighting -inc: front courtesy lights w/theatre dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Oakville Autos

Used 2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring 4dr Wgn Man GL for sale in Oakville, ON
2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring 4dr Wgn Man GL 237,381 KM $1,999 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE- DVD PLAYER- BACKUP CAM for sale in Oakville, ON
2009 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn SE- DVD PLAYER- BACKUP CAM 231,813 KM $3,495 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Focus Titanium Hatch for sale in Oakville, ON
2018 Ford Focus Titanium Hatch 47,729 KM $15,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Oakville Autos

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-844-XXXX

(click to show)

905-844-7100

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$2,495

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Focus