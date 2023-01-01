Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Mustang

101,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

CB&C Leasing Inc

(416)-303-7772

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Mustang

2010 Ford Mustang

Convertible - Manual - Full Service Record

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Mustang

Convertible - Manual - Full Service Record

Location

CB&C Leasing Inc

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

(416)-303-7772

  1. 1675102680
  2. 1675102679
  3. 1675102680
  4. 1675102680
  5. 1675102678
  6. 1675102680
  7. 1675102681
  8. 1675102680
  9. 1675102678
  10. 1675102675
  11. 1675102678
  12. 1675102677
  13. 1675102675
  14. 1675102678
  15. 1675102675
  16. 1675102680
  17. 1675102680
  18. 1675102680
  19. 1675102681
  20. 1675102678
  21. 1675102679
  22. 1675102679
  23. 1675102680
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

101,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9563500
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8EN4A5118349

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE AS ALL VEHICLES SOLD COME WITH A 3 MONTH / 3000KM WARRANTY AT NO EXTRA COST! 

 

On-Location financing available / Same-day approvals! 

 

NO SURPRISES OR HIDDEN FEES! THE PRICE YOU SEE IS THE PRICE YOU PAY!!

 

Serving Ontario proudly for over 25 years. Established in 1992 locally, CB&C has been providing quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles in the GTA area. We have helped thousands of customers buy, sell and trade their vehicles. We would like to earn your business and add you to our already well-established list of long-term customers.

 

Our many years in business have helped us better understand the needs of our clients and provide them with the best reconditioned Pre-owned Luxury and Performance Vehicles. Facilitating brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Maserati, Bentley, and Porsche just to name a few, our inventory focuses on providing our customers with a unique quality, luxury vehicle for a fraction of the new sticker price.

 

ALL TRADES WELCOME /// WE WILL PURCHASE $$$ YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DON’T BUY OURS.

 

 

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday: 9 AM- 5 PM Saturday: 9 AM-3 PM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From CB&C Leasing Inc

2010 Ford Mustang Co...
 101,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2018 Land Rover Rang...
 48,000 KM
$89,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz B...
 105,000 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email CB&C Leasing Inc

CB&C Leasing Inc

CB&C Leasing Inc

CB & C LEASING INC

2357 Royal Windsor Dr, Oakville, ON L6J 7X6

Call Dealer

(416)-303-XXXX

(click to show)

(416)-303-7772

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory