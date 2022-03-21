Menu
2010 Ford Transit Connect

58,679 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Oakville Autos

905-844-7100

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Transit Connect

2010 Ford Transit Connect

5 PASS/WHEEL CHAIR RAMP

2010 Ford Transit Connect

5 PASS/WHEEL CHAIR RAMP

Location

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

905-844-7100

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

58,679KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8740484
  • VIN: NMOKS9BN2AT039153

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,679 KM

Vehicle Description

*** VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)***

We are Located ***595 SPEERS RD OAKVILLE, ONTARIO***

INCLUDED IN THE ASKING PRICE:     

* VALID SAFETY CERTIFICATE (CERTIFIED)

* A FREE (24 MONTH 24,000 KMS) POWER TRAIN WARRANTY $1000 PER CLAIM UP TO        PURCHASE VALUE OF CAR $250 DEDUCTIBLE $39 ACTIVATION FEE

* FULL DETAILING

*CARPROOF REPORT WITH EVERY VEHICLE

ASKING PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING CHARGES.

BRING YOUR TRADE-IN FOR SAVINGS!!!

WE WILL PROVIDE ACCURATE APPRAISALS AND TOP DOLLARS FOR YOUR TRADE OR IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR....

CONTACT OUR SALES TEAM NOW AT:

Office: 905-844-7100

Sam:   416-805-7500

Rob:    416-990-5016

Or Email at:

oakvilleautos@hotmail.com

Vehicle Features

5 PASS/ WHEEL CHAIR RAMP
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Oakville Autos

Oakville Autos

595 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

