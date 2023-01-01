$11,999+ tax & licensing
647-374-4006
2010 GMC Savana
1500 Cargo Van 135”
Location
Toronto Car Experts
529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4
647-374-4006
Advertised Unfit
Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,499
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10382730
- VIN: 1GTUGADX3A1170794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 108,976 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 GMC Savana 1500 Cargo Van 135” V6 LOW KMS Financing Available
Runs and drives great, no mechanical problems, everything works, overall clean van
Automatic
108,976 kms ONLY
RWD
V6 4.3L engine - GAS
Sliding door
Rear doors with windows
Racks and other installations inside can be removed without extra charge
AC works great
Tires are 75%
Brakes are great 80%
VIN 1GTUGADX3A1170794
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Price $11,999 AS IS plus tax and licensing
Certification is $1499 plus tax extra (the van will need some sections of the rocker panelas to be welded and painted, and 2 ball joints in the front
With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options:
Oil Change - $129
Rust Proofing - $199
Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield):
3-months/5K KMS - $379
6-months/10K KMS - $599
12 Months/20K KMS - $939
24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399
36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799
Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!
READ IMPORTANT:
This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON
between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat.
Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9
