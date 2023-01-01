2010 GMC Savana

Advertised Unfit Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,499

$11,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 8 , 9 7 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10382730

10382730 VIN: 1GTUGADX3A1170794

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 108,976 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Child Safety Locks Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Bucket Seats Trip Computer Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Power Outlet Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.