2010 GMC Savana

108,976 KM

$11,999

+ tax & licensing
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Experts

647-374-4006

2010 GMC Savana

2010 GMC Savana

1500 Cargo Van 135”

2010 GMC Savana

1500 Cargo Van 135”

Location

Toronto Car Experts

529 Speers Rd, Oakville, ON L6K 2G4

647-374-4006

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $1,499

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

108,976KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 10382730
  VIN: 1GTUGADX3A1170794

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 108,976 KM

2010 GMC Savana 1500 Cargo Van 135” V6 LOW KMS Financing Available

 

Runs and drives great, no mechanical problems, everything works, overall clean van

 

Automatic 

 

108,976 kms ONLY

 

RWD 

 

V6 4.3L engine - GAS 

 

Sliding door

 

Rear doors with windows 

 

Racks and other installations inside can be removed without extra charge

 

AC works great 

 

Tires are 75% 

 

Brakes are great 80%

 

VIN 1GTUGADX3A1170794

 

FINANCING AVAILABLE

 

Price $11,999 AS IS plus tax and licensing

 

Certification is $1499 plus tax extra (the van will need some sections of the rocker panelas to be welded and painted, and 2 ball joints in the front

 

With the purchase of your vehicle, make sure it is protected with our service options: 

Oil Change - $129 

Rust Proofing - $199 

Warranty Options (Based off Lubrico’s Driver’s Shield): 

3-months/5K KMS - $379 

6-months/10K KMS - $599 

12 Months/20K KMS - $939 

24 Months/40K KMS - $1,399 

36 Months/ 60K KMS - $1,799 

Or, make it a package, receive all three with a base limited powertrain protection 3 Month warranty for $499!



READ IMPORTANT:

This car is available for viewing anytime at 529 Speers Rd Oakville, ON

between 9am to 6pm Mon - Fri & 1am to 4pm Sat. 

 

Call Rus for inquiries +1_6_4_7_5_7_2_8_4_7_9

 

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=PFUOK%2bS2OAHrLLVlbTj6d0ecLm7%2fvQQY&_jstate=FWmRS2Oy7xN0LF7ZFlZdASONUppZpD3ExuIMPLLVjHj9UumnLDJwnXRZ1dVcPKOzVMT8nywTQdkOYRzfb6k3ShNrg1l69VIoJveU3i3Sq25-Z8ybYQSOlllGzhERmTxg4TWh9eUXzd5Ve1HvU4zBu1icI07hZT-s9L1qhBDsZa5xpYrEM8As9xcMHgQyU_s6_s5UROMQghmRIwcsOFf8xALESfC_8KcELFWtTZKfkwB0AkRWNXzdZSDLpHGw8G1IOLvOxCBexyzcAR_y3WgSHC7TgAxu4IW_GsQ3fEsSQzpaIxbvTZlNk1jua6Z3FKhdccHa_ZxZA_i12qz1T95MGIF1qqMTHPf26rF95ZNp3zeUzlYlp_YTISSBGL27sZIanny-H0Lk-kAFzBmUmUTo4rNVc3JR1-M2MBE0RZTdbty0if4UGz7HMkH54S9vfQMZacE7D01zGIM#service-history-section

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

